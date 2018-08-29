Berry obit

Jeanette Wells Berry, 87 of Esto, Florida, passed away, Monday, August 27, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Jeanette is a native and lifelong resident of Holmes County. She was a 1951 graduate of Holmes County High School. In her early years she worked with VanHeusen Corporation and then became owner/operator of Wells Grocery in Esto. Later she went to work with Sony Corporation from where she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Esto.

A Home-going service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Esto with Bro. Byron Faircloth and Bro. Robert Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Esto Community Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her parents James Omer “J.O.” Wells and Lizzie Pearl Watford Wells, husband Robert Berry, Jr., three brothers Alfred, Malcom and Billy Wells, two sisters Inez Galloway, Lynette Crutchfield.

She is survived by three sisters Martha Register, Marianna, FL, Louise McGowan and Frances Kirkland, Esto, FL, a host of nieces and nephews.