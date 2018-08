The Florida Department of Health in Washington County will host the “We Care, You Matter” health fair in Ebro on Saturday, September 29th. The event will take place at Ebro City Hall, 6629 Dog Track Road from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. There will be health screenings, educational information, door prizes, and refreshments. For more information, please contact Susie Sewell at (850) 845-5068.

Like this: Like Loading...