Friends to meet Sept. 6

The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all Friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, September 6, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Program: His Christian name is John Perry McDaniel III, but his family and friends fondly refer to him as “Johnny Mac” or simply “Sheriff.” He is a straight-forward, honest man of reason, passion, compassion, and unwavering faith in God. John P. McDaniel III was elected to the office of sheriff of Jackson County, Florida, in 1980. Mere weeks before he took office, his father was senselessly murdered by serial killers. He retired 28 years later, on November 4, 2008, on the heels of his wife’s brutal murder. His tenure as sheriff began and ended in tragedy, but his faith in God remained uncompromised. Now his life is immortalized in the written word with The High Sheriff, by R.L. Dodson, which gives you an up close and personal account of his life.

President’s Message:

Hello Friends,

It is time to start our new year with Friends of the Library. As August has 5 Thursdays this year, our BOARD MEETING will be August 30th, at 4:00 pm. Hopefully, we will be able to establish a plan for this year’s activities so that our events can be prepared for in advance. If you have ideas for new activities or a different way of accomplishing our goals, please, please attend our board meeting with your ideas. Unfortunately, Brenda Martin will be unable to serve as Vice President as she has some unresolved medical issues. Let us all remember her in our prayers.

Our regular meeting will be Thursday, September 6, 12 noon, in the Wesley Building at the Methodist Church. Please bring a friend so that we can increase our membership. I will send out the menu choices later this week. Again, if you would like something different on the menus, please call or email me this week with your request.

We are pleased to have retired Jackson County Sheriff John McDaniel as our guest speaker. Johnny Mac is a very popular and longtime sheriff of Jackson County, who has written a book about some of his very special criminal cases. I believe we will all be interested in getting some of the details of these cases.

Looking forward to the Board meeting August 30th, and Regular Meeting on Sept. 6th.

Regards, Pat Dixon