Fitzpatrick obit

Leo J. Fitzpatrick, age 75 of Vernon, passed from this life on August 25, 2018 at the Covenant Care wing of Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Leo was born on October 25, 1942 in New York City, New York, to Leo and Nellie Fitzpatrick. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a mechanic for the Manhattan Transit Authority for over 28 years before retiring. He loved to read, play Sudoku, talk politics, and was smart as a whip. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Leo and Nellie Fitzpatrick; his loving wife: Naomi Fitzpatrick; three brothers: Donald Fitzpatrick, Gerald Fitzpatrick and James Fitzpatrick.

He is survived by his daughter: Sallee Jo Keller-Hannon and husband Bill of Vernon, Florida; three grandchildren: Ashley Rose, Jennifer Joy, William; one great grandchild: Madilyn Rose.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.