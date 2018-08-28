BCF to celebrate 75th Anniversary

The anniversary banners are ready and the cake has been ordered, as the student body, staff, and faculty prepare to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF). Over the past seventy-five years, BCF has continued in “Telling the Story of Jesus.” The address and name has changed, buildings and signage has changed, curriculum and accreditation status has changed, and even leadership has changed, all part of making a dream a reality. Throughout the ages, the primary goal of BCF has remained solid in training and equipping students for the task of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.”

According to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, “The Baptist College of Florida was born in a time when World War II was raging, and God’s people saw a great need for training those individuals who would tell that troubled world the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Seventy-five years later, we are still engaged in warfare; and the need of the world for the Gospel is still before us. We are continuing to train those folks who will go and tell this life-transforming story. As we pause for this time of celebration, we will be renewed, refreshed, re-energized, and refocused on the task and opportunity before us. Please join us in this time of praise to our Lord for His wonderful blessings.”

To celebrate the rich history of BCF, there will be a 75th Anniversary Dinner with the Board of Trustees in the Deese Center on Thursday, September 13. Immediately following chapel on September 17, there will be a cake-cutting celebration with President Thomas A. Kinchen at the gazebo for faculty, students, staff, alumni, and friends of the college. As this group of prayer warriors gather to rejoice in what God has done in the life of the institution, let us all enthusiastically and prayerfully look forward to what He will do in the future.

Please continue to pray for our BCF alumni and students that serve in Graceville, throughout the state of Florida, all across the United States, and overseas. They are bold, prepared, and courageously fulfilling their call in areas of leadership, service, and ministry.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.