by Eleanor Dietrich

There are several species of Indian plantain that grow in our area, but this (Arnoglossum ovatum) is the most common one. The plant can reach up to six feet in height, and the ovate shaped leaves are up to a foot long and half a foot wide. The surfaces of the leaves usually have a whitish cast. There are multiple tubular white flowers in the flower heads of this plant. It was used by American Indians for medicinal purposes, hence the common name.