Waters obit

Mrs. Laurita Anderson Waters, 58, of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 20, 2018 at her brothers’ residence in Gainesville, Florida.

She was a native of Graceville and a member of Northview Christian Church of Dothan, AL. She was a 1978 graduate of Graceville High School and Troy University at Dothan. She was employed with the Houston County Board of Education as an Academic Instructor.

Laurita was born January 17, 1960 in Dothan, Alabama, to the late Tommy and Dorothy Frederick Anderson.

Laurita is survived by her son, Ryan Waters of Orlando, Florida; brother and sister-in-law: Charlie Neal Anderson (Wanda) of Gainesville, Florida; nieces and nephews: Candace Payne (Stephen) of Montgomery, Alabama, April Kimble of Atlanta, Georgia, Courtney Kimble-Green (Kyle) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Thomas Charles Anderson, Camille Anderson and Brianna Anderson, all of Gainesville, Florida; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and special friends.

Funeral services were held at 11AM, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Northview Christian Church, 233 Bic Road, Dothan, AL.

Laurita was laid to rest in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.