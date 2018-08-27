Traffic shift on SR 77 widening project

North and southbound State Road 77 traffic from Houston Road to just south of Monroe Sheffield Road will be transitioned to the future southbound roadway around 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. This temporary shift is taking place so crews can begin reconstruction efforts on the future northbound roadway in this area. Drivers may encounter minor delays as crews complete work items associated with the traffic shift.

This work is part of a $58 million construction project that includes expanding 16 miles of roadway to four lanes, adding drainage and safety improvements, and placing new roadway signs and pavement markings. The estimated completion date for this project is fall 2019.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.