SR 79 lane closures in Vernon

Traffic on State Road (S.R.) 79 from Pompey Avenue to Moss Hill Road in Vernon will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 27 through Thursday, Aug. 30 as crews construct a temporary roadway in preparation of a future traffic shift. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist in directing motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.

This work is part of the widening efforts to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County. The entire project is scheduled to be completed late 2019.