Open auditions announced for “Grease: The Musical”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Grease: The Musical on Monday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Grease: The Musical will take the stage November 8-12.

Grease: The Musical will be directed by Kevin Russell. Book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey. This musical follows Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser, while they have a secret summertime romance. But, when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but Danny is chiefly concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation. In the end, the Pink Ladies help Sandy figure out how to win back the leader of the Burger Palace Boys. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French.

Audition packets will be available two weeks prior to auditions on the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and at the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.