Falling Waters State Park to host the Washington County Heritage Festival in September

Florida Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Insurance are proud to present the 4th Annual Washington County Heritage Festival. This year’s event will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 and Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 9-4pm. Friday will be open as an educational field trip day for area schools to learn the rich heritage of Washington County.

Come out and experience how life used to be lived by visiting with our demonstrators that will include anything from a blacksmith to a flint knapper in our Native American village to a full agricultural display complete with 4-H show animals, antique tractors and farm implements. Chad Gainey will be giving live chainsaw art demonstrations throughout both days. We will also have plenty of local arts & crafts vendors selling their homemade wares. North Florida Artillery will have their Civil War reenactors camp set-up with two cannons that will be firing every 45 minutes during the festival. A Kid Zone will be available for the little ones with a bounce house, inflatable slide and pony rides. Live entertainment will be provided by The Two Brothers. Great food and the backdrop of one of the most beautiful state parks in Florida will round out this event. You can even hold a baby gator and get your photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in front of their Model A!

Cost for entry to the park is $5 per vehicle. Offsite parking will be at RiverTown Community Church on State Park Rd. with shuttle service available to bring guests to the festival grounds. Handicap parking will be available inside the park. Check out www.floridastateparks.org/fallingwaters , www.visitwcfla.com or call 638-6130 for more information.