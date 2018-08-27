Mr. Romel Cody, 62, of Cottonwood, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2018 in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

He was born July 12, 1956 to the late Connie B. and Jessie Pearl Taylor Cody.

He accepted Christ into his life and was a member Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Romel served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He went on to gain employment with Perdue-Wayne Farms for many years.

Romel was a person who never met a stranger. He had a giving and forgiving heart, who helped anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Cody; children: Tiffany Brown, Shunta Brown (LaToya), Demetris Brown and Chase Brown (Melissa); he is also survived by his sisters, brothers, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 3 PM, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonwood, AL, with Reverend Thomas Dawsey, Pastor/Teacher and the Reverend James Cody, eulogist.

Romel was laid to rest in the Church Cemetery, with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.