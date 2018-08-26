Salyers obit

Mr. Noah Nelson Salyers, age 86, of Ebro, Florida, passed away August 25, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. He was born January 10, 1932 in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late James Thomas Salyers and Anna Flora Stuart Salyers.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Salyers was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Salyers and James Salyers; two step-sons, Tim Moore and Ron Moore.

Mr. Salyers is survived by his wife, Dolores Salyers of Ebro, FL; four sons, Martin Salyers and wife Darlene of Virginia Beach, VA, Chris Salyers of Ebro, FL, Kenneth Salyers of Ashland, KY, and Perry Moore of Ebro, FL; one daughter, Laura Mobley and husband Dan of Vernon, FL; two brothers, Marvin Salyers and Joe Salyers and wife Mary Lou, both of Ashland, KY; three sisters, Mary Pinkerton of Ashland, KY, Alice Oney of Ashland, KY and Flora Salyers and husband Ron of Conway, AR; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Ebro Baptist Church with Rev. B. Long officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Ebro Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.