Inez Slay, age 87 of Chipley, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, August 25, 2018. She was born on May 31, 1931 in Jackson County, FL, to the late Felix and Eula (Mashburn) Mayo.

Inez is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Slay, one brother, Rex Mayo, two sisters, Doris Fussell and Marjorie Mayo.

Survivors include, two daughters, Patricia Williams and husband Billy of Graceville, FL, Jean Chance and husband Arnie of Georgia, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with the service following. Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating the service. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery of Chipley, FL. Flowers will be accepted or donations to honor Inez can be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1300 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.