Scarecrow contest and history fest announced

submitted by Gweneth Collins

‘SCARECROWS & INDIANS”

Mark your calendar: Saturday, September 22 from 10am until 3pm at the Washington County Historical Society Museum/Farmers Market

On Thursday, August 23, members of the Chipley Garden Club met at the Washington County History Museum/Farmers Market to welcome their scarecrow collection back to town. Over twenty-five hand-made scarecrows went into storage last year in November and they will be making their debut in the downtown area and on the museum green in the next couple of weeks.

The group spent the morning “fluffing up” the collection. Some scarecrows now show-off new outfits, some new hats, and some even have new heads and “grew” legs.

So, why are the scarecrows coming out now? September is the time for Chipley Garden Club’s Annual Scarecrow Building Contest! This family-friendly event is a wonderful opportunity for young and old to show their creativity by putting together a scarecrow (or group of scarecrows) and entering the annual contest. The entries will be displayed on the green at the museum on the day of the contest. Prizes include cash, ribbons, certificates, and the admiration of your friends and neighbors.

In conjunction with the Scarecrow Building Contest, Washington County Historical Society will be sponsoring a history fest. This year’s theme is “Scarecrows & Indians – A Fall History Fest”! Both the history museum and newly enhanced Creek Indian museum will be open all day. The fest will also feature Native American outdoor displays and cultural skills, lots of vendors, arts and crafts, entertainment, and the farmers market will be open.

Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Historical Society are both pleased to present a community wide event that can be enjoyed by citizens and visitors of all ages. Watch for additional information about the contest and fest coming soon.

If you would like to be a vendor at the fest, please call 638-0358. Scarecrow contest entry information is available by calling 260-4049.