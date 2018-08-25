Child Passenger Safety Week is September 23rd-29th. Holmes and Washington County Healthy Start in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting car seat checks in Holmes County on Friday, September 28th at the Piggly Wiggly, 911 North Waukesha Street, Bonifay from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Car seat checks in Washington County will take place on National Seat Check Saturday which is September 29th. The car seat checks will take place with the Ebro Health Fair at Ebro City Hall, 6629 Dog Track Road. The car seat checks will begin at 10:00 a.m. For more information, please contact Holmes County Healthy Start at (850) 614-6043 or Washington County Healthy Start at (850) 845-5106.

