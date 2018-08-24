Mr. Zane William Furr, 68 of Westville, Florida died on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, February 3, 1950 in Andalusia, Alabama, he was the son of the late Eddie Furr and the late Ramona Mullen Furr.

Surviving are son, Shane Furr of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Kuila Cannon of Westville, FL, brother, John Furr of Fountain, FL, sister, Susan Bland of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; 7 grandchildren.

A Memorial service was held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at First Baptist Church with the Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating with Sims Funeral home in charge of arrangements.