Chipola Spanish prof presents at Hemingway Conference

MARIANNA—Chipola Spanish professor Dr. Mark Ebel, recently presented a paper at the Biennial International Hemingway Conference in Paris, July 22-28.

Ebel also was a member of a three-person panel to discuss Hemingway’s writing pertaining to bullfighting. His paper, entitled, “Vicente Blasco Ibáñez’s Blood and Sand (Sangre y arena) as a Polemical Contrast,” explored the influence of an early 20th century Spanish writer on Hemingway’s writing, particularly his short story, “The Undefeated” (1927).

The Hemingway Society meets in even numbered years at places where Hemingway lived and wrote. Ebel has previously read papers on various topics pertaining to Hemingway at conferences in Key West, Ronda, Spain, Lausanne, Switzerland, Petoskey, Michigan and Venice, Italy.

Another of his essays, “ʻConcrete Particulars’: The Suggestive Power of Physical World Details in Across the River and Into the Trees”” has been accepted for publication in the book, Teaching Hemingway in the Digital Age, which is due out in 2019.