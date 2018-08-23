Man arrested on drugs, weapon charges

A speed enforcement traffic stop in Ebro resulted in the arrest of a Nashville, TN, man early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on August 21st, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle speeding in the Ebro community. The deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Obies Street and S.R. 20. As he approached the vehicle he noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

The passenger, identified as 30 year old Andrew Dranell Moore, advised the deputy that he and the driver had recently “smoked”. Deputies located a plastic bag of marijuana in Moore’s pocket.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating multiple prescription pills, which are a controlled substance known as Xanax. When asked, Moore told deputies he “got them from the street”.

A handgun was also located under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Moore was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Sheriff Crews urges citizens to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information regarding crimes being committed in our area. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.