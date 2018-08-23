Dalstra obit

Patricia Carol Dalstra, age 82 of Marianna, passed from this life on August 21, 2018 at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Patricia was born on July 10, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Williams Ames and Lucinda (Jacobs) Ames.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Williams and Lucinda Ames; her husband: Raymond Dalstra; daughter: Laura Ames.

She is survived by her two daughters: Kathy Ames of Marianna, Florida and Robin Morgan of Wisconsin; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 2P.M. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dee Boyer officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.