Chipola Theatre Showcase is Sept. 6

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theatre Showcase, presented by Chipola Theatre majors, is Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts main theatre.

Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre, who is beginning his 21st season, says, “It’s like Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night. The production contains adult content and may not be suitable for children.”

The Showcase is a fundraiser for Chipola theater majors’ educational trip to New York City.

Auditions for Chipola’s Fall production, “Almost, Maine,” are Sept. 10-11, at 6 p.m. The show will run Oct. 18-21. The Spring musical is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Feb. 21-24, and the children’s Summer show is “The Wee Sing Train,” May 9.

Theatre fans are invited to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund to get the best seats for all shows. ACT offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

Showcase tickets—$10—may be purchased at the CFA Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Tickets for the Showcase are not included in the ACT Fund Membership.

For information, call 718-2420, or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.