Chipola director meets Broadway star

MARIANNA—Chipola Director of Theatre recently took a Broadway directors workshop from John Cariani, the playwright of Chipola’s upcoming production, “Almost, Maine.”

Sirmon had a chance to visit with Cariani during the workshop and also to discuss Chipola’s upcoming production. Sirmon says “It was thrilling to meet the playwright and talk about our production.”

As a playwright, Cariani is best known for his first play, Almost, Maine, which has become one of the most frequently-produced plays in the U.S. Chipola will perform the show in October. Auditions are Sept. 10-11, at 6 p.m.

As an actor, Cariani is known as the unwavering forensic expert Julian Beck in Law & Order. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his role as Motel the Tailor in the 2004 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. He starred as Nigel Bottom in the musical Something Rotten!, and is currently starring in the Tony Award winning musical The Band’s Visit.

For information, email sirmonc@chipola.edu or phone 718-2227.