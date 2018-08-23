Chipola Artist Series opens Aug. 30 with “Chicago” tribute band

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series welcomes Atlanta-based Chi Town Transit Authority, Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m., in the Prough Center for the Arts.

This newly-formed seven-piece band has been wowing audiences and bringing back the legendary sounds of the band Chicago.

The group has made a life study of the music of Chicago to bring the soul and sound of the original group as never heard or seen before. All the hits from “25 or 6 To 4,” to “Beginnings,” to “Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is?” will be covered in this concert that will be sure to command encores and standing ovations.

For trombonist Laurence Cohen, Chicago’s early years particularly offer up musical gems. Perhaps that’s why the tribute band’s name is inspired by the name of Chicago’s debut album from 1969, “Chicago Transit Authority.”

Cohen said, “At the time Chicago was emerging, their horns were used in an extremely innovative way. Many ‘60s bands had horns in the background, but with Chicago, they are front and center. We blend of a lot of things—rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, bebop and classical.”

Learn more at www.ctaband.com. A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by Tyndall Federal Credit Union.

The remaining Artist Series season lineup includes: A Band Called Honalee, (Oct. 30) a modern-day folk trio inspired by Peter, Paul & Mary, and featuring the music of the 1960’s folk rock era. Writer, humorist, novelist and biscuit connoisseur Sean Dietrich (Jan. 10) offers his stories on life in the American South. The season concludes with Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective(March 14). A collaboration between Chipola College, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and FSU’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience will bring photographs and letters to life from the personal pages of people who make up WWII history.

Season tickets for all four shows—$60—include VIP entry to Meet the Artist receptions and early renewal privileges for next season.

Single event tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Individual tickets for Chi Town Transit Authority are on sale now. Remaining show tickets go on sale Aug. 31.

Online tickets may be printed at home or will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show. Box Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Box Office will be closed on college holidays.

For information, call 850-718-2420 or purchase online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.