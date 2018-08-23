Brooks obit

Gene R. Brooks, age 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2018 at his home.

Gene was born on February 4, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida to Aldrige and Mary Elizabeth (Cribbs) Brooks. He had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since coming from West Palm Beach in 1985. He was employed by the Bay County School Board in the Maintenance Department. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Aldrige and Mary Elizabeth Brooks; son: Donnie Mansell; brothers: Paul H. Brooks, Olan D. Brooks, Alden Brooks, Zane O. Brooks, Edward C. Brooks; sister: Pauline Bowen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Brooks of Chipley, Florida; sons: Ralph Brooks of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert Brooks of Ohio, Randy Mansell of Chipley, Florida; daughters: Rozzie Strickland of Georgia, Donna Schramm of Jacksonville, Florida; brother: Alcy Brooks of Putnam County, Florida; sister: Rachel Linch; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 4P.M. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Ernie Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.