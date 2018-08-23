BCF to host blood drive

On August 27, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will join residents in the Graceville community as they make lifesaving blood donations for those in need. The Oneblood “Big Red Bus” will be on the Graceville campus from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to accept blood donations to replenish the blood banks in the local area.

According to Oneblood representatives, during the last blood drive held on the BCF campus, 18 units of blood were collected accounting for 54 blood products available to sick or severely injured hospital patients. The BCF family and members of the community are always eager to respond to those in need by visiting the “Big Red Bus” and participating in an event that may change or save a life. All donors will receive a small gift, so please join us and visit the red bus.

For more information about the Oneblood Blood Drive or other upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.