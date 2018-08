PONCE DE LEON – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Ponce de Leon man for possession of methamphetamine following an August 20 search warrant.

Investigators executed the search warrant at a camper located at 1235 Line Road and made contact with its occupant, Michael W. Schofield, 56.

A clear bag of methamphetamine was observed lying in plain view on a recliner inside the residence.

Schofield was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.