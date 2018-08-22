Gainer obit

Martha Joan Gainer, age 76 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2018 at Flowers Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born on July 18, 1942 in Cottondale, Florida to Irby Dasinger and Doris Taylor. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle. She was of the Baptist faith and loved her family dearly. She was crazy about her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Irby and Doris Dasinger; Husband: Robert J. Gainer Sr.; one son: Kenneth Irby Gainer; one grandson: Irby Ward Gainer.

She is survived by her sons: Jeff Gainer and wife Marsha of Columbus, Georgia, Keith Gainer and wife Kim of Marianna, Florida, Mic Gainer and wife Karen of Cottondale, Florida; one sister: Ann Franklin of Chipley, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, August 24, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Odis Whitehead and Rev. James Elmore officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Methodist Church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Thursday, August 23, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.