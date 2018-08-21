Walters obit

Frances Geraldine Day Sullivan Walters, 95, of Marianna passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A native of Marianna, FL, Ms. Walters had resided in Jackson County for the past 30 years where she enjoyed retirement from a life of teaching, bookkeeping, and being the owner of the Western Auto in Quincy, FL. She served her country in the USO during World War II. Frances was also an active member at Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James “Jimmy” Sullivan and Richard “Dick” Walters; her daughter, Janice Sullivan Ross; siblings, Edith Cherry, Audry Eiland, Charles Day, Dorothy White, and Jane Burkhart.

Survivors include her son, Jerry McIntyre; grandchildren, Sumrieng Bek, Stacy McIntyre, Dustin McIntyre, Adam Ross, Jonathan Ross, Mary (Paul) Haigh and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Irvin Jennison officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.