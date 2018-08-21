Vernon man arrested for burglaries

An anonymous call leads to an arrest in a burglary case in Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising law enforcement 30 year old Casey Brock of Vernon was in possession of stolen property.

Once WCSO investigators made contact with Brock, at a residence on Ferguson Road, they were able to identify multiple items which were allegedly stolen from a residence on Bonnett Pond Road.

During further questioning, Brock admitted to a second burglary of a building at a residence in Greenhead. Brock advised law enforcement, while at a convenience store, getting gas, he observed fishing equipment at a nearby residence. Once he left the store he went to the home and took the items, which he later pawned in Bay County.

WCSO made contact with the homeowner and confirmed multiple rods, reels, and other fishing supplies were taken from a shed, which is located on their property.

Brock was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on two charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and two charges of grand theft.

Sheriff Crews urges citizens to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information regarding crimes being committed in our area. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.