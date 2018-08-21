Valle obit

Ms. Leilani Schantèl Valle, age 28, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Leilani is survived by her daughter, JàNiya N. Holmes of Marianna, Florida; her parents: Cassonya S. Valle, Marianna, Florida, and Thomas Charles Haupu Valle, Maui, Hawaii; maternal grandparents: Charles and Jean Forrest, Marianna, Florida; paternal grandparents: Earnest and Wanda Valle, Las Vegas, Nevada; aunts and uncles: Charlene Barnes, Marianna, Florida, Kimberly Lewis (Doug) Sneads, Florida, Bridget Star, Marianna, Florida, Sharon Valle, Honolulu, Hawaii, Terri Valle-Quichocho (Greg), Las Vegas, Nevada, Kris Kim (Marc), Wailuku, Hawaii, Cynthia Forrest Albert, Panama City, Florida, Washington Williams, Marianna, Florida, Christopher Forrest (April) Marianna, Florida, Rudy Valle (Olepa), Kailua Kana, Hawaii, and Anthony Valle (Sonia) Wailuku, Hawaii; numerous other relatives and friends.

She was employed at Sunland Center at Marianna and Signature Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Marianna, FL as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She was a member of Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, FL.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2018, Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church, with the Reverend Riley Henderson, pastor.

Leilani will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.