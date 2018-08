Skipper obit

Johnnie R. Skipper, age 91, of Nashville, Tennessee, and formerly of Panama City, Florida, passed away August 19, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard G. Skipper; parents, Tobe and Flossie Retherford and daughter-in-law, Gail Skipper.

She was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church in Panama City, FL.

Survived by sons, Gregory M. Skipper and Jeffrey M. Skipper and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Katie Skipper, Julie Cobble and husband Kasey, Jeffrey Lloyd Skipper and wife Ashleigh, Cole Skipper and wife Tricia and Sarah Martin and husband Lt. Col. Nathan Martin; great grandchildren, Alex, Ella and Jax Cobble, Gracie, Molleigh and Annie Pearl Skipper, Ryker and Miriam Martin; sisters, Joynelle and Vern; and brother, Doyle.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida.