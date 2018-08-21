Senterfitt obit

Scott Edward Senterfitt, age 47 of Daphne, FL, passed from this life on Monday, August 20, 2018.

He was born on May 13, 1971 in Pensacola, FL, to the late Eddie V. Senterfitt and Barbara E. (Ferguson) Senterfitt.

Scott was a lifelong resident of the Chipley area before moving to Daphne and worked for 20 plus years as a Corrections Officer for the State of Florida.

He is survived by his sister, Leslie Mangus and husband George of Fairhope, AL, one nephew, Jackson Mangus, one niece, Ansley Mangus and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home starting at 3:00 P.M. with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 P.M.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.

