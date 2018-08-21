Lashley obit

Thomas Wayne Lashley, age 65 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas was born in Winter Garden, Florida, on July 4, 1953 to James and Betty Lashley. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 6 years since coming from Winterhaven, Florida, where he was a mechanic by trade. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, loved helping others and playing games with the children, watching college sports, cracking jokes, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Lashley; brother: Russell Lashley; sister: Zandra Lashley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patty Lashley of Bonifay, Florida; two daughters: Teleena Lashley of Bonifay, Florida, Mikki Olson and husband Daniel of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; two sons: Gene Ray Lashley of Bonifay, Florida, Rey Diaz of Dunedin, Florida; two brothers: Jerome Lashley and wife Wanda of Deltona, Florida, Ricky Lashley and wife Tammy of Old Town, Florida; three grandchildren: Annissia Lashley Carmony, Korlena Lashley, Lucas Olson; one great grandchild: Nico Carmony.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 2P.M. Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Bethany Baptist Church, 1404 North Highway 79, Bonifay, Florida 32425, with Rev. Mike Browning officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.