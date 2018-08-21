Myrtle L. Kent, 67 of Chipley, Florida, entered eternal rest on August 18, 2018 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her beloved family.

Beloved daughter of the late Mack C. Kent & Annie V. Kent Holmes. Devoted mother of Jacqueline FeliciaAnn Davis of Syracuse, New York, and Bertram Eugene Robinson of Georgetown, Kentucky. Cherished grandmother of Johnterra, Brandon, Shayla, Tyler, Dyonsia, Marcus and great-grandmother of Desiree, Jaiceon, Ja’den, Kayleea, Brandon, Jr., Christian, Taylen, Brantley, and Kynslee. Loving sister of Janet (Robert), Barbara, Linda (Richard), Diane, Martha, D’Vonne, and sister-in-law, Lolita (Joseph). Also, survived by a host of nieces and nephews, whom each will always be in her heart. Special friends: Rose Kent, Delois Gilchriest, Jimmie Cooper, and Sallie Johnson. Loving sister-cousin, Lois Brown; and a very loving and beautiful church family at Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church.

There will be no church services and no chapel service at Myrtle’s request. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM CST, Thursday, August 23, 2018 in the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida, with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing. Myrtle’s great love for family, church, neighbors, and friends will always be remembered and serve as an ongoing inspiration.

If you miss me from loving, praying, and singing down here, come on up to glory, I’ll be waiting up there with my JESUS!!, Mama, Daddy, Granny, Joseph, and my sweet Hattie.

Lovingly Submitted by Myrtle!