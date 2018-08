Cypress Creek Community Church will hold a free food distribution on Saturday, August 25, at 8 a.m.

The entire congregation invites everyone throughout the area to participate in this Free Food Truckload Distribution. You must be a Florida resident and present to receive to food. For more information contact Ray Carter (850)718-7311.

Cypress Creek Community Church is located 2 miles west of Alford, at 1772 Macedonia Road just off the Alford Highway (Hwy. 276).