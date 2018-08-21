Capehart obit

Mr. Albert Lee “Cowboy” Capehart, 66, of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

“Cowboy” was a lover of horses and mankind. Everyone he met was greeted with his infectious smile, one couldn’t help but return the same.

“Cowboy” leaves to cherish his galloping memories with his daughter: Danielle Snell Parker (Patrick); grandchildren: Desiny Snell and Kazani Snell all of Dothan, Alabama; siblings: Estoria Slack (Carey) of Graceville, Florida, Mae Ford (Solomon) of Tallahassee, Florida, Lee Capehart (Yvonne) of Pensacola, Florida, Ulysses Jr. Capehart (Katie) of Graceville, Florida, Elmore Capehart and Landrew Capehart (Beverly) all of Dothan, Alabama; aunts: Mary Waddell, Metterean Robinson of Graceville, Florida and Janie Capehart of Saint Petersburg, Florida; special friend: J.R. Miles (Sharon) of Graceville, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, 6-7 PM, Thursday, August 23, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel in Graceville.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Friday, August 24, 2018, at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Highway 2, in Graceville, Florida with Elder James M. Bighem, pastor/teacher, officiating.

“Cowboy” will be laid to rest in the Holy Neck Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Marianna, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.