Traffic stop ends in arrest of two Holmes County men

A vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood ended in the arrest of two Holmes County men last Thursday.

Just after 2 a.m., on August 15th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle which was traveling at nearly 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on Nearing Hills Road.

K9 Axil was deployed and immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine, which was located under the driver’s side floorboard.

The driver, 19 year old Marcus Kale Fournier of Bonifay, was taken into custody on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Justin Taylor Closson, 24, of Bonifay, was also arrested on a violation of state probation warrant on charges out of Washington County.

Both subjects were booked into the Washington County Jail.