Spence obit

Curtis Leslie Spence, age 76, passed from this life Sunday, August 19, 2018, at his home in Chipley, FL.

He was born in Ozark, AL, on January 23, 1942, to the late Curtis Leslie, and Estelle Rudd Spence. Curtis served in the United States military for 21 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doyle Lee Spence; and sisters, Exa Mae Shawley and Lois Ruth Smith.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Louvern Spence; son, James Leslie Spence, daughter, Joan Spence Chaffin and husband Brian; sisters: Yvonne Spence Jones, Marvell Tiller and husband Roland, and Merle Jones; and four grandchildren

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 22, 2018, with the visitation one hour prior, at the Christian Haven Church, in Wausau, FL. Interment will follow at the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

