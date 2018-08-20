Ratcliff obit

Teresia Kay Ratcliff, age 51 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Teresia was born on June 5, 1967 in Chipley, Florida to Clyde Corbin and Dorothy Jones Corbin. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and attended New Smyrna Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Joseph “Mike” Ratcliff of Bonifay, Florida; one daughter: Kayla Ratcliff of Bonifay, Florida; two sons: Christopher Bruner of Bonifay, Florida, Dustin Bruner of Bonifay, Florida; two brothers: Donnie Corbin of Cottondale, Florida, Raff Corbin and wife Shelia of Cottondale, Florida; one sister: Janice Nelson and husband Richard of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Michael Tadlock and Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will follow in New Smyrna Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.