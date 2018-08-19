Norton obit

Leslie Norton, age 83, passed from this life to be with his Savior on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Bay Medical Center, in Panama City, FL.

He was born in Jackson County, FL, on March 25, 1935, to the late Elbert and Annie Lee (Ussery) Norton. Leslie made his living in the field of construction.

Leslie is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Chuck Norton.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Norton; his daughter, Debbie Spivey and husband Troy; four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 21, 2018, with a visitation one hour prior at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery, in Chipley FL. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of the arrangements.

Friends and family may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.