Pritchard obit

Maynard D. Pritchard, age 75 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Maynard was born on March 13, 1943 to William Harland Pritchard and Esther Stives Pritchard. He served in the United States Navy and worked for Bellsouth as a repairman. He was a member of Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bobbie Pritchard of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Brett Pritchard and wife Sandy of Chipley, Florida, Brian Pritchard of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Dennis Pritchard and wife Joyce of Whiteville, New York; two sisters: Marilyn Shablom and husband Charlie of Wellsville, New York, Teresa Schrader and husband Tim of Randolph, New York.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. John Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.