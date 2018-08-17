Due to scheduled maintenance repairs you may experience low to no water pressure on Monday, August 27, beginning at 8 a.m. until repairs are completed.

The areas affected include the Chipley Housing Authority Residents located on Bowen St., North St., Carmichael Dr. and Old Bonifay Road between North Street & Carmichael Drive and the Housing Authority Office.

A “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be in effect for your area on the date stated above, once the water is restored. Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to assure that the water is safe for drinking and cooking.

This “Precautionary” notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bath tub faucet to assure that the water has been flushed before operating appliances.

You will be notified with an ORANGE doorknocker once Precautionary Boil Water Notice is lifted.

Any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.