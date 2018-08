A middle school football event is being held in Vernon at Memorial Field on Thursday, August 23, starting at 6 p.m.

The first team listed will be on the home side (press box) and second team listed will be on the visitor side.

6 p.m. 1st Quarter: Bonifay vs Liberty

6:30 p.m. 2nd Quarter: Bonifay vs Roulhac

7 p.m. 3rd Quarter: Liberty vs Roulhac

7:30 p.m. 4th Quarter #1: Vernon vs Liberty (8-min)

8 p.m. 4th Quarter #2: Vernon vs Roulhac (8-min)

Admission is $5 per adult, $3 per student.