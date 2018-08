Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley is beginning an exciting, new children’s experience called Kidzlife for grades K-5. The program will start on September 5 at 6 p.m.

Parents are invited to attend on August 22 at 6 p.m. to preview what Kidzlife is all about. You can register at www.shilohbaptist.net/kidzlife. For more information, call 850-638-1014.