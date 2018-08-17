July unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July 2018, down 0.1 percentage point from the June 2018 rate and down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago. There were 383,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,24,000. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,800,700 in July 2018 and increase of 27,400 jobs over the month. The state gained 210,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.5 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.4 percent in July 218. This rate was 0.5 percentage point lower than a year ago rate of 4.9 percent. The labor force was 41,410 up 320 over the year. There were 1,814 unemployed residents in the region.