Endless Summer event set for Sept. 29

MARIANNA—The Chipola Appreciation Club’s “Endless Summer” dinner and dance is set for Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Marianna National Guard Armory.

Chipola graduate Sen. Bill Montford is hosting the event. Proceeds will go to a new endowment in honor of Dr. Gene Prough, a 1968 Chipola graduate, who served as the college’s ninth president from 2002 to 2014.

Dr. Prough led the college through a time of unprecedented growth. The Prough Center for the Arts, which opened in 2012, is the largest building project in the history of the college. The center was named in honor of Prough for his work in securing funding for the project. The $16 million Center has 56,000 square feet and includes a 655-seat main theatre and an experimental theatre. The Center is home to the Chipola Artist Series, award-winning Theatre program and Fine and Performing Arts Department.

As an educator and administrator for more than four decades, Dr. Prough enabled countless students to attend Chipola as well as other institutions. Prough met his wife, Priscilla, at Chipola. Their children and grandchildren also are Chipola graduates.

Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “Dr. Prough is an important figure in the rich history of Chipola College. We invite all alumni and friends to attend this event to establish a scholarship in his honor.”

Endless Summer will feature music by Bama Jam, a popular band led by Royce Reagan and Richard Hinson.

Tickets are $50 per person which includes a southern barbecue dinner, social hour and dance beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tables of eight are available for $400. Summer casual attire is recommended.

Tickets are available online at http://www.chipola.edu/endlesssummer/ or by phoning Lillie Hamil at 850-718-2375.