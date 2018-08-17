Chipola named Gold College for second straight year in DOE performance rankings

TALLAHASSEE—Chipola College has been named one of the top colleges in the Florida College System earning a Gold ranking for the second straight year in the state’s Performance Funding Model program.

Chipola was one of only five colleges to earn Gold among the 28 colleges in the Florida College System. The Florida Board of Education announced the annual performance rankings of Gold, Silver and Bronze in July. The five Gold colleges are: Chipola College, Santa Fe, Seminole State, South Florida State and Valencia. All five colleges also received a Gold ranking in 2017.

Chipola earned the Gold ranking for performance in four areas: student retention, graduation rate, job placement, and entry level wages after graduation.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons said, “We are so proud to earn Gold in back-to-back years. This affirms the excellent work of our students and employees.”

Dr. Clemmons, said, “Our mission is to help students succeed by moving on to a career or by gaining more education. We put students first in all decisions, and we keep class sizes small to foster student-teacher interaction. Our highly-qualified faculty provide an excellent academic program. We also work to keep students engaged both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Clemmons pointed to two programs help student performance: the ACE Lab and Dropout Detective. The Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) provides free peer tutoring in every subject. This exemplary program has improved student success and graduation rates. The college also initiated Dropout Detective in 2016-17 to help faculty and advisers monitor student performance.

Chipola is implementing a new Quality Enhancement Program this school year to help students make more informed career choices. The goal of the QEP is to enable students to make informed decisions regarding their career goals and related education pathways.

Dr. Clemmons said, “We recognize that retention is vital and is connected to a major program of study.” Incoming freshman will take a co-requisite course (SLS 1401) with the required orientation course which will focus on career choices and majors.

Chipola’s Student Support Services (SSS) also has an excellent record of motivating students to complete a degree. The retention and graduation rates of SSS participants are higher than average for the student body.

Chipola offers 40 different educational programs in four main areas: bachelor’s degrees, associate in arts degrees, associate in science degrees and workforce certificates.

More information is available at www.chipola.edu.