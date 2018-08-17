Chipola employees awarded for service

Marianna – Employees of Chipola College were recognized for years of service during the first staff meeting of the school year on August 13.

Employees were awarded certificates in five-year increments. The following were recognized:

Five years: Jamie McAllister, Latresha Moore, Melvin Roulhac, Amanda Clark and Elvin Batson.

Ten years: Darrell Brooks, Steve Givens, Shawn Keihn, Kelly Lanier, Elissa Severson and Richard Vann

Fifteen years: Irma Cruz-White, Santine Cuccio, Chastity Duke, Stacey Gainer, Kristie Mosley, Bobbie Peace and Wendy Pippen.

Twenty years: Dennis Kosciw, Gina McAllister and Tammy Neal.

Twenty Five years: Vikki Milton and Rachel West

Thirty years: Lucinda Baker, Bryan Craven, Jan Cummings, Janice Holley, Johnny Meredith, Carol Saunders and Anita Price.