UF Health breaks ground on first health care facility in Wildlight

First step in bringing healthy living to new development in Nassau County

WILDLIGHT, Fla. — UF Health broke ground Wednesday on a comprehensive medical office building in Wildlight, a new town under development in Nassau County. This is the first step in a strategic health alliance between UF Health, the University of Florida and Raydient Places + Properties that will bring a new style of healthy living to the region.

One year ago, UF Health and the University of Florida were selected to provide medical and wellness services to Wildlight, a master planned community just east of Interstate 95 at the A1A exit.

The building will hold 40,000 square feet of office and medical space for primary care using a patient-centered model focused on prevention and early diagnosis, urgent care staffed by emergency medicine faculty, imaging services, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, mental health services, dentistry and a laboratory. Over time, UF Health may add other medical specialties, including sports medicine and orthopedics.

“UF Health is extremely excited to be part of this ambitious project that will bring thousands of people to this community,” said Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D., MHSA, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville. “Our part focuses on providing a wide range of health care services to the families that will make Wildlight their home.”

The medical office building is UF Health and UF’s first step in bringing health care and healthy living to Wildlight. The second facility, the UF Health Wellness Center, will be a 35,000-square-foot building that will include UF Health rehabilitation services and a YMCA.

More additions to the development in subsequent years will expand UF Health’s already substantial presence in Northeast Florida and will ensure Nassau County residents have greater access to UF Health’s nationally recognized health care providers.

“A major reason why we were chosen to partner in the development is to provide a wide range of health services for adults and children, including treatment and prevention, that will serve as a national model. That’s one of the things that will make this community special,” said David R. Nelson, M.D., interim senior vice president for health affairs and president of UF Health. “The University of Florida and UF Health are leaders in promoting healthy lifestyles, and we’re honored to be a part of this initiative.”

One of Wildlight’s key objectives is to create a community where people can live, work and play in a dynamic environment. An individual’s health and well-being, which includes the mind, body, spirit and social aspects of life, are essential elements. UF will provide the breadth of knowledge, talented faculty and resources to ensure healthy living is integrated into the fabric of the Wildlight community through healthy habits, education, fitness and recreation programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome the University of Florida and UF Health to Wildlight,” said Chris Corr, President of Raydient. “Their capabilities and vision will allow us to create a new model for community development that promotes better health for the people who live, work and play here.“