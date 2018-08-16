Mrs. Jordyn Deborah Rowe, age 22, of Callaway, Florida passed way August 10, 2018 in Callaway, Florida. She was born June 16, 1996 in Panama City, Florida.

Jordyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Cynthia Fussell and maternal great-grandmother, Patsy Peters.

Jordyn is survived by two sons, Caiden Jay Rowe and Zandon Axel Rowe both of Callaway, FL; her mother, Opal Nicole Webb and husband Frankie of Vernon, FL; her father, Robert Hernandez, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Southport, FL; her boyfriend, Wesley Blanchette of Callaway, FL; one brother, Kaleb Michael Williams of Claston, GA; three sisters, Savannah Danielle Gibson of Bonifay, FL; Alerra Christina Hernandez of Lynn Haven, FL and Corina Isabella Hernandez of Lynn Haven, FL; one step-brother, Brandon Johnson of Lynn Haven; one step-sister, Marissa Webb of Spartanburg, SC uncle and aunt, Sport and Jaime Maines of Caryville, FL; father to children, Cody Rowe of Chipley, FL; best friend, Miracle Davis of Bonifay, FL; maternal grandparents, Sallie and Danny Jackson of Claston, GA; paternal grandmother, Sandra Evelyn Rodriguez of Greenhead, FL; paternal grandfather, Robert Hernandez, Sr. of Panama City, FL.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 17, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the New Bethany Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.